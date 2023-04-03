Harrogate MP sees local firm's solutions to reducing pressure on hospitals and ambulance services

After a visit by Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones to Vivid.Care, the company’s managing director, Tristan Hulbert said he was proud to be providing innovative healthcare solutions to enable quicker patient discharge from hospital and into the community.

“We know that patients with hospital stays of three weeks or longer are known to have poorer health outcomes,” said Mr Hulbert, “but nearly 350,000 patients spend more than three weeks in acute hospitals each year.

“The biggest reason that patients face delays leaving is because they are waiting for availability of the service appropriate for them.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones see the Raizer emergency chair in action at Vivid.Care in Harrogate.

"We want to make it easier for community services and private individuals to find the correct equipment to get them out of hospital and into more comfortable surroundings.

“We will also showcased some of our more innovative healthcare solutions such as the Raizer lifting chair and our Lento specialist seating range which are being used by healthcare

providers across the UK to reduce delays to patient discharge and existing backlogs.”

In recent years, Vivid.Care has partnered with emergency services and local authorities across the UK to provide equipment that allows for faster falls response.