Harrogate MP gives his views on Prime Minister Liz Truss after sacking and U-turn

The Harrogate and Knaresborough MP said he thought her decision to sack Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and do a U-turn on corporation tax was right and had "strengthened the team".

And he defended Liz Truss’s change of approach amid growing criticism of the Prime Minister's performance five weeks into the role.

“The Prime Minister is strengthened by the appointment of a more widely-based team in the Treasury,” said Mr Jones, who backed Rishi Sunak in the leadership race.

"It shouldn’t be seen as a weakness to change your approach when that approach has been shown to be wanting" - Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones.

"It shouldn’t be seen as a weakness to change your approach when that approach has been shown to be wanting.”

The nation's premier said she had been "incredibly sorry" to lose Kwasi Kwarteng, who helped her draft the disastrous Mini Budget which has so alarmed financial markets.

The Prime Minister's latest attempt to steady the ship saw the appointment of her rival Jeremy Hunt, the former foreign secretary and health minister, as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reaction so far to today's developments at Westminster has been less than overwhelming with criticism of the PM increasing and the value of sterling sliding once again.

But Harrogate MP Andrew Jones is not impressed by all of the criticism coming Liz Truss’s way with her future under threat.