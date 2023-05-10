News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Nurses to vote on England-wide strikes after rejecting 5% pay rise
Eurovision: UK’s closest neighbour booted out after first semi-final
Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection

Harrogate MP backs new law to ensure hospitality staff keep their tips

Harrogate’s MP has welcomed a new law to ensure staff working in the hospitality sector always keep their tips in future.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 10th May 2023, 08:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 08:57 BST

Speaking after the introduction of a new law banning employers from withholding tips, Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones said he, personally, wanted his tip in pubs or restaurants to go to the people who provided the service.

"We used to hear stories of tips being hoovered up by faceless organisations but that will become a thing of the past,” said Mr Jones.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"When I receive great service in a restaurant or pub I want my tip to go to the people who have provided that service or prepared that meal in the venue where I am."

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones said he, personally, wanted his tip in pubs or restaurants to go to the people who provided the service. (Picture Gerard Binks)Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones said he, personally, wanted his tip in pubs or restaurants to go to the people who provided the service. (Picture Gerard Binks)
Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones said he, personally, wanted his tip in pubs or restaurants to go to the people who provided the service. (Picture Gerard Binks)
Most Popular

The Employment (Allocation of Tips) Act 2023 received Royal Assent last week, meaning tips will be protected for more than two million workers.

As a result, £200 million a year will go back into the pockets of staff, the Government estimates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Jones said the new law would benefit workers in the Harrogate area.

"The value of the visitor economy in our district is estimated at around £600m.

"That is why here, in Harrogate and Knaresborough, where the hospitality industry is so significant and employment in the sector, so high this new law is particularly welcome.”

Front-of-house jobs in the hospitality sector are not generally well-paid, so this is an additional boost on top of last month's 9.7 per cent increase in the National Living Wage boosting it from £9.50 to £10.42.

Related topics:Andrew JonesHarrogateKnaresboroughGovernment