Harrogate mayor to open world famous chef Marco Pierre White’s first-ever food and drink festival

Marco Pierre White's The Great White Food and Drink Festival in Harrogate will be launched this week.

The Great White Food and Drink Festival in Harrogate will be officially opened by the Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate, Coun Victoria Oldham.

Marco Pierre White will be joined by the Mayor to cut the ribbon this Friday morning to open the three-day festival which promises authentic local, national and international cuisine, a host of refreshments and live cooking all weekend.

The Mayor said the event was a real coup for Harrogate Convention Centre and the town’s visitor economy.

"I'm delighted to have been invited to open the Great White Food Festival with Marco.

"The town is excited to be welcoming Marco Pierre White, widely recognised as one of the world’s best chefs as he returns to the town, 45 years from where he started.”

"It's events like these that promote Harrogate as a town and Yorkshire as the food capital of the UK, and it comes from having a positive council that promotes it and a newspaper that supports us."

The three-day festival, held indoors at the Royal Hall and Harrogate Convention Centre, will feature Marco cooking with friends and family.

Included will be Pierre Koffmann, Jean-Christophe Novelli, Simon Shaw, Tim Bilton, Lisa Marley, Jason Everitt and Darren Coslett-Blaize with cooking demonstrations on the Le Creuset Kitchen with Ali Haigh, artisan shopping and other entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other attractions will include the Franklin & Sons Art of Mixology stage, Lillet pairing, artisan produce, gins and beers.

“What an incredible festival this will be with an incredible line-up of brands and artisan producers” Marco Pierre White said.

Also taking centre stage will be the Howden’s and Le Creuset Chef Demo Stage featuring Masterclass sessions from Marco, Pierre Koffmann, Jean-Christophe Novelli, Simon Shaw, Tim Bilton, Jason Everitt and Darren Coslett-Blaize.

There will also be a Halloween area with face-painting, pumpkin carving and spooky games

Advertisement Hide Ad

Great White Food & Drink Festival, Harrogate Convention Centre, Friday, October 28 until Sunday, October 30.