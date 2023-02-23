Harrogate luxury spa's new partnership with UK cancer charity to offer skincare to people facing cancer

Rudding Park has partnered with leading national cancer charity Look Good Feel Better which understands just how challenging it can be to process a cancer diagnosis and manage the physical and emotional side-effects of cancer treatment.

When it launched its then new £9.5 million state-of-the-art spa luxury spa in 2017, Rudding Park became one of the first spas in the UK to offer spa treatments to those living with and beyond cancer.

The award-winning hotel and spa also teamed up with the Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre drop-in centre in Harrogate.

The team from Rudding Park Spa in Harrogate welcomes guests to experience the first Look Goof Feel Better workshop

Since then many of privately-owned Rudding Park’s therapists have undertaken the NHS accredited oncology course and cancer beauty qualifications and built up valuable knowledge and skills.

Now Rudding is keen they share those skills and help people face cancer with confidence.

Sarah Johnson, Head of Spa at Rudding Park said “"We are thrilled to be partnering with Look Good Feel Better.

"The experiences we have gained have been incredibly beneficial, helping our therapists develop their emotional intelligence, empathy and arm them with the skills to deal with sensitive situations.

"It has always been our intention that our experiences are accessible to all.

"Collaborating with Look Good Feel Better is a wonderful way for us to reach those with cancer who are most in need of a confidence boost.”

The Skincare and Makeup Sessions at Rudding Park will take place once a month.

Sarah Emerson, Look Good Feel Better’s Regional Manager, North, said it was the first collaboration of its kind, in that the spa’s therapists were running the workshops alongside the charity.

"Every session offers an opportunity to meet others in a similar situation, ask questions and focus on themselves and not their cancer.

"We aim for lots of learning and a real boost of positivity.”