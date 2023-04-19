Harrogate Lib Dem blasts lack of Government action on inflation and impact on town's businesses

Responding to the latest figures, which shows inflation is still above 10% and food inflation has reached almost 20% in the year to March, Tom Gordon hit out at the lack of Government action to get to grips with the issue.

“Just last month, when the party leader Ed Davey MP came to Harrogate, we heard for ourselves from Harrogate business leaders about the damage high inflation and the overall economic situation is doing to our hotels, cafes, bars, and restaurants,” said Mr Gordon.

The latest figure for CPI was 10.1% in March 2023, down fractionally from 10.4% in February, while food inflation reached a 45-year high at 19.1%.

Tom Gordon, Lib Dem spokesperson for Harrogate & Knaresborough, said: "I heard from local business leaders about the damage high inflation is doing to our hotels, cafes, bars, and restaurants." (Picture Michael Anderson)

Despite the Bank of England’s decision in January to raise its base rate of interest to 4% to the highest figure in 14 years, it is expected that it may raise interest rates further because of the latest inflation figures.

Tom Gordon said: “Families and pensioners are paying the price for Government’s lack of action and failure to control inflation.

"Local farmers and businesses have no option but to pass on costs to customers.

“Food bills, in particular, are out of control but we have not heard of a solution from ministers.