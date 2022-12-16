Harrogate legal firm appoints a specialist with almost four decades of expertise in relationship breakdown

Neil Dring, a senior family law specialist with almost four decades of expertise, has been appointed at an award-winning family law firm in Harrogate.

Neil Dring, Senior Solicitor and Consultant, joins the firm’s Financial Remedies Department, which is regularly instructed in multi-jurisdictional proceedings and cases involving complex corporate and offshore trust structures.

His track record in divorce and separation includes complex high net worth financial disputes and advocacy, along with both pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements.

Jones Myers, which set up offices in Harrogate in 2017, has recently moved to bigger town centre premises opposite the Magistrates Court in Victoria Avenue in line with client demand.

Neil said: “Jones Myers’ standing as an award-winning leader in its field which attracts the best family lawyers is acknowledged on a regional and national level.

"Its esteemed Children’s Department is also renowned internationally.

“The firm’s ethos of seeking non-confrontational solutions to relationship breakdowns resonates with my approach and values, and I am looking forward to playing a key role in the practice’s continued expansion.”

Richard Peaker, Jones Myers Managing Partner who heads the Financial Remedies Department, said: “Neil is a highly respected and well-known family lawyer whose breadth and depth of experience highly complements our expertise and approach in delivering bespoke solutions for our clients.

“We warmly welcome him to the team as we continue to go from strength to strength in Yorkshire and beyond.”

The appointment coincides with the practice’s York team also moving to bigger city centre offices at Bootham Row to accommodate future growth.

Retaining its Family Law Firm of the year North award in the Family Law Awards across 2020-2022, Jones Myers was the only Yorkshire-based family law firm in the national finals of the awards’ Children Law Team of the Year category.

The practice, whose headquarters are in Leeds, also has offices in York and marks its 30th anniversary this year.

