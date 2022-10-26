Harrogate leads the way in trials as one of the first UK supermarkets to offer an in-store hearing service

Asda confirmed that three of its stores nationwide will be taking part in trials for the new service - Altrincham, Long Eaton and Harrogate.

Based in each store’s existing opticians, during the trial Amplifon will be providing free hearing tests and free hearing aid trials, while offering a wide variety of bespoke hearing aid options, utilising the latest in hearing technology.

Maq Din, Asda Healthcare Partnerships Manager, said: “There are 6.7 million people in the UK who could benefit from a hearing aid, so we are delighted to work with an established company such as Amplifon to offer this convenient service in some of our opticians.”

Initially, Amplifon services will be available at Asda stores between 9am and 5pm; on Thursdays and Fridays in Altrincham; Tuesdays and Fridays in Long Eaton, and Wednesdays and Fridays in Harrogate.

Amplifon has been operating for more than 70 years and has expanded its services to 25 countries and five

continents, with 136 hearing centres in the UK.

Amplifon’s Head of Marketing for the UK, Anibal Oliveira, said: “Partnering with Asda is one more step in our mission to help those who struggle with hearing difficulties to rediscover the emotions of sound.