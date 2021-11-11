Harrogate law firm hires three Life team lawyers

Berwins Solicitors in Harrogate has hired three new people for its Life Team. Pictured with director Julie Jewers (right), who leads the team, are (l-r) Jeremy Bristow, Kate Atkins and Derek Hellawell. PHOTO: Sam Oakes.

Derek Hellawell, Kate Atkins and Jeremy Bristow have joined the team as part of ongoing investment at Berwins’ and will spearhead expansion in their respective areas.

Mr Hellawell is a specialist in supporting clients dealing with the legal issues which arise after a bereavement. Ms Atkins has extensive Court of Protection experience, and Mr Bristow, who has worked at three top 100 law firms in the South, advises on a wide range of private client matters.

Team leader Julie Jewers said “We’re thrilled to have appointed three lawyers of such high calibre. Each has a proven track record of proactively caring for clients and crafting legal solutions which make a real difference to the lives of those they support.

“Their mix of expertise will blend with knowledge and experience already within the team, adding further resilience to the rounded service we offer to clients.”