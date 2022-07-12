Harrogate law firm appoints two associate directors for new York office

Natasha Guest and Oliver King have both been promoted to associate director at Berwins Solicitors.

Managing director Paul Berwin said: “Outstanding people sit at the heart of every successful business and the ability to recognise and reward that excellence is key.

“These promotions recognise exactly that, and we are thrilled to see these two talented solicitors progress in their careers at Berwins.”

Litigation lawyer Ms Guest has 15 years’ experience of supporting clients to constructively resolve disputes. She said: “This is an exciting time for the firm, with developments to both grow the business and further improve the way we deliver legal service for clients bearing fruit. I’m thrilled, through promotion to associate director, to be playing an active part in that.”

This summer, Berwins opened a new office in York’s Guildhall following the 15th-century building’s multi-million-pound redevelopment.