Harrogate Labour and Greens reveal their candidates for by-election battle following Lib Dem's controversial resignation

The by-election, which will take place on Thursday, April 11, follows the controversy round senior Lib Dem Coun Patricia Marsh after her social media comments on Gaza and Israel prompted outrage.

In the last local elections in 2022 the Liberal Democrats won the division with 52%, way ahead of the Conservatives on 35%.

Harrogate and Knaresborough Labour Party has announced it has selected Geoff Foxall to stand as its candidate while Harrogate District Green Party will be represented by Gilly Charters.

Geoff Foxall is well-known locally in Harrogate where he has lived all his life, working as a teacher at Harrogate High School then school governor at Harrogate High, Harrogate College, the Grammar School, and Starbeck School in retirement.

In his spare time he is a passionate advocate for public libraries, a community archaeologist, and a keen walker.

He regularly organises community hikes for elderly people, and takes his four grandchildren for walks across the Stray and through Hookstone woods.

Mr Foxall said: “If elected, I will work passionately to deliver a fresh start for the area that I love and for the town where I was born and have lived in my entire life.

Harrogate District Green Party will be represented by Gilly Charters in the Stray, Woodlands & Hookstone by-election. (Picture contributed)

"My eight years as a Labour Councillor on Harrogate District Council including four years as Group Leader, have given me the experience to hold the Conservative Council to account for their poor record.

"As chair of Starbeck Residents Association I was active in opposing a relief road through the Nidd Gorge and supporting a new community-owned woodland near Knaresborough.

"I have also opposed overdevelopment in the Starbeck and Kingsley Road areas.

"My priorities would be to bring together politicians and community groups from all walks of life to deliver improved roads, better and more reliable public transport and investment in our care services and local schools.”

Green Party candidate Gilly Charters has lived in Harrogate and Knaresborough for more than 40 years, 20 of those in Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone.

She now lives just up the road on Forest Moor and has family still living in the division.

She works part-time as a parent support for a special school near Thirsk.

Before this she spent most of her working life as a secondary school teacher in Knaresborough, and some time as a local probation officer.

She is involved with Harrogate Quakers, and volunteers with a local mental health charity.

She's been a member of the Green Party for more than 30 years because of its focus on social justice and the environment.

She believes strongly that everybody deserves good quality public services and a clean and safe environment.

“Harrogate desperately needs reliable clean public transport, to enable people of all ages and abilities to get to work, shop and socialise,” she said.

"Greens also want to make it easy to get renewable energy into all homes, to clean up air and water and to encourage sustainable businesses.”

Residents have until midnight on Friday, March 22, to register to vote and until 5pm on Monday, March 25, to apply for a postal vote.