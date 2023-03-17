Harrogate Jobcentre launches new push to work with local employers to get people back into work

Charlie Baker, Employer and Partnership Manager, said the Harrogate Jobcentre Plus Office would be pushing to bring everyone back to work, no matter whether they’re single parents, young people, 50 Plus or have a health condition.

The drive comes as the latest ONS Claimant Count for people in the searching for work category in October show the number of plus-50s falling 29% since the same time in 2022, while 18-24-year-olds were down by 8%.

Harrogate Jobcentre recently created a ‘Community Hub’ to provide a place for local providers and employers to speak to potential candidates on Universal Credit for employment opportunities and training.

Work coaches at Harrogate Jobcentre provide every jobseeker with tailored support, helping to build confidence and develop new skills

"Across all jobcentres, work coaches provide every jobseeker with tailored support, helping to build confidence and develop new skills

“Increasing the labour force is key activity in order to help businesses fill their vacancies.

"We have specifically been working closely with Citizen’s Advice Bureau, National Careers Service and more recently, Christians Against Poverty.”

As part of the concerted new push, a large-scale Jobsfair will be hosted in the Community Hub later this month with these partners alongside many local employers.

Mr Baker said: “Some of the employers include local recruitment agency, Travail and Wilf Ward Family Trust, who are looking for caring support workers.

"We will also be joined by Morrisons & Chippindale who operate out of Flaxby.

"Meanwhile jobseekers can find their ideal job by searching our DWP ‘FindaJob’ website, which has thousands of jobs on offer.”

A wide range of Harrogate employers have attended the Jobcentre for recruitment events in the Community Hub resulting in successfully hiring staff.

The businesses have included:

Four Seasons Healthcare

In Hot Property Ltd

Studley Hotel & Orchid Restaurant

NYCC Care

Arc Inspirations

Wetherspoons

Abstract Recruitment

Premier Inn & Table Table

Ucanca Cleaning Services