Harrogate JobCentre helps Tesco in push to fill vacancies in Christmas season

As new figures for Harrogate and Knaresborough show the numbers searching for work or claiming benefit continue to fall, the Jobcentre is supporting employers as they strive to fill seasonal and permanent vacancies.

Charlie Baker, from Harrogate Jobcentre said: “Jobcentre work coaches are busy focussing on helping employers fill their seasonal and permanent vacancies in a variety of sectors but with a keen focus on retail.

"Harrogate Jobcentre was contacted by the head office of Tesco in Welwyn Garden City, to support with recruitment in the Harrogate and Knaresborough area.

"An action plan was drawn up by the employment team at Harrogate Jobcentre and was presented to the stakeholder board at Tesco.

"The plan was very well received, and Tesco now are attending Harrogate Jobcentre to recruit for their Knaresborough and Harrogate Express stores."

Across the UK, the low unemployment rate and record number of people on payrolls is a major factor contributing to staff shortages.

The latest official data shows there were 640 fewer claimants in Harrogate in October this year compared to the same time in 2021, a fall of 27%.

For Harrogate and Knaresborough, the figure is 480 fewer, a fall of 29%.

Harrogate Jobcentre is set to hosting a week dedicated to supporting Universal Credit customers who are over 50 years old.

Local businesses such as Nidd Hall Hotel, Four Seasons Healthcare and Pullman Instruments will be attending Harrogate Jobcentre throughout the week to hold guaranteed job interviews for those aged more than 50.

Charlie Baker, from Harrogate Jobcentre said: “The changes to Universal Credit and the older workers’ offer means we can help even more claimants receive intensive support, to help them get into work and seize opportunities to increase their job prospects and pay.”

