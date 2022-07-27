Harrogate jet plane and and F1 simulator business goes up for sale

Harrogate-based Real Simulation has been put up for sale, with assets including this F4 Phantom fighter jet simulator on a hydraulic motion platform.

If a buyer for Real Simulation is not found, its assets will be sold off individually by acting agents BPI Asset Advisory RICS via online auction.

The sale includes a range of highly unusual and sought-after assets, including: an F4 Phantom fighter jet simulator; a Boeing 737 200 Series simulator with analogue cockpit dials; a full-size F1 car simulator; a three-quarter-size F1 car simulator; and a trailer to transport the car simulators.

The F4 Phantom came from a Ministry of Defence sale and had been used as a trainer by the RAF during the time that Phantoms were operational. Believed to be an American F4J variant of the fighter, it has genuine a fuselage and controls inside.

The Formula One full-sized car is based on a 1982 design and was built as a show car for one of the teams, which was then converted into a sit-in and drive simulator and a pitstop challenge car, facilitating wheel-changes against the clock. The vehicle could also be used as a show car, with various company corporate branding applied.

The current owner, Adrian Martin, set up the business in 2005 after purchasing the Boeing 737 200 series and an F4 Phantom, which are both on motion platforms, for £88,520, before adding the full-size F1 car (bought for £40,000) in 2008.

The primary streams of revenue streams for the business include gift voucher experiences for the general public, as well as corporate team building days and exhibition magnets for other companies.

Andy Cromack, director at BPI AA, said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer such a unique proposition to our customers, as the purchaser will not only own the business but inherit the fantastic assets that come along with it. We anticipate a huge surge of interest for this amazing opportunity, so we recommend getting in touch as soon as possible if you think this business venture could be for you”.

Potential buyers will have to act quickly, however; BPI Auctions is requesting interest and proof of funding by 4pm on Friday (July 29).