Harrogate Italian restaurant handed three out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

By Lucy Chappell
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 11:07 BST
A restaurant in Harrogate has been given a three out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency, meaning standards are ‘generally satisfactory’.

Al Bivio, located on Hornbeam Park Avenue in Harrogate, has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on April 24.

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.

