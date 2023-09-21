News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved

Harrogate Italian restaurant handed four out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

A restaurant in Harrogate has been given a four out of five food hygiene rating, meaning that the standards found on inspection are good.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 10:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Porto Fino, located on Albert Street in Harrogate, has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on 8 August.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means that of North Yorkshire's 1,501 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,267 (84 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

An Italian restaurant in Harrogate has been handed a four out of five food hygiene ratingAn Italian restaurant in Harrogate has been handed a four out of five food hygiene rating
An Italian restaurant in Harrogate has been handed a four out of five food hygiene rating
Most Popular

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.

To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/

Related topics:HarrogateFood Standards AgencyNorth Yorkshire