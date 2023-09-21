Harrogate Italian restaurant handed four out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Porto Fino, located on Albert Street in Harrogate, has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on 8 August.

It means that of North Yorkshire's 1,501 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,267 (84 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.