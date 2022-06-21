Harrogate interior design firm moves into residential sector

Rob Umpleby, founder of Harrogate-based residential interior design agency The House Collective (left) with designer Jake Harris and a client looking at a 3D visualisation through VR headset .

The House Collective has already completed several projects and is starting on its most ambitious commission to date – a 17-room home in Roundhay, Leeds.

The new venture is led by Rob Umpleby, founder of commercial interior design agency, RU Creative. He says The House Collective differs from ‘traditional’ interior designers as their creations are inspired by Scandinavian, Italian, British and even Ukrainian interior design.

Mr Umpleby said: “We are really excited to have launched The House Collective, and whilst it is a brand-new business, we bring with us a long and successful history within the world of commercial interior design.

“We believe we are markedly different from other interior designers in a number of ways, including contemporary materials that others simply don’t offer. And for all our clients we go above and beyond.”