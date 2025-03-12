Harrogate Integrated Facilities praises the power of apprenticeships
Whilst we have several colleagues undertaking various apprenticeships throughout HIF, we are absolutely delighted to report that our first Apprentice Production Chef, Marcin Szulc, has recently been recognised as a rising culinary talent. He achieved runner-up in the prestigious Team Player category at the Luminate Leeds Apprenticeship Awards, with well-deserved recognition for his exceptional teamwork, dedication and growing expertise in our HIF Kitchen.
The Luminate Leeds Apprenticeship Awards were hosted by the Luminate Education Group, which comprises Leeds City College, Harrogate College, Keighley College and University Centre, Leeds. They are dedicated to shaping the next generation of skilled professionals and, through high-quality apprenticeship programmes, they provide tools and knowledge to enable apprentices to thrive in their careers, whilst making a meaningful impact on their industries.
Marcin, together with our Head Facilities, Dean Jackson-Smith and our Catering Manager, David Haynes, were invited to a fantastic night of celebration and inspiration. The evening was dedicated to honouring the brightest apprenticeship talent across Yorkshire.
Marcin’s apprenticeship journey is nothing short of inspiring. As he progresses through his training, he is gaining hands-on experience in every area of our Kitchen, mastering crucial skills in food preparation, food safety and large-scale catering operations. Working in a healthcare environment demands precision, efficiency and strict hygiene standards, skills which Marcin is developing with passion and determination. His ability to adapt, collaborate and take on new challenges makes him a shining example of what can be achieved through an apprenticeship programme.
Marcin’s success as a Team Player Award finalist is a testament to his hard work, resilience and the incredible support of his colleagues and the Luminate Education Group’s apprenticeship programme. His story is an inspiring example of the power of apprenticeships and their ability to shape careers, transform lives and strengthen communities.
If you would like more information about HIF or the work that we do, please feel free to contact me at [email protected].