Harrogate indie cafe's incredible new launch in town centre prime spot

In a boost for Harrogate's independent sector and the town centre, there’s been a hugely successful launch for the first independent cafe to move into one of the town's most prestigious shopping streets for decades.

Having spent ten successful years building the business on Harrogate’s Cold Bath Road, award-winning Mama Doreen’s Emporium’s move into a prime spot at Station Square at the top end of James Street formerly occupied by Carluccio’s appears to be paying off.

Co-owner Jessica Wyatt with her staff at the new Mama Doreen's Emporium. (Picture Gerard Binks)

After a successful opening day in which Harrogate Mayor Coun Stuart Martin was among the guests, co-owner Jessica Wyatt said: “It’s been so unbelievably busy. People have even been queuing out the door. We’ve been in danger of running out of cupcakes.

“We’ve been amazed by all the lovely comments we’ve received. We are so proud of the Mama Doreen’s family.

“We are already looking for extra staff.”

The sheer pizzazz of this stylish tea/fizz/cupcake shop may mean it is now in the perfect place for anyone looking for a glamorous, fun alternative to traditional tearooms in Harrogate town centre.

So busy was the luxurious Mama Doreen’s, in fact, that it’s already being hailed as a new potential tourist destination for visitors to Harrogate - and just in time for the arrival of the UCI Road World Championships.

A genuine family affair; the co-owner is Jessica’s mum Justine, the new expanded version of the cafe-shop was refitted by Jessica’s step-dad, Neil.

Mama Doreen’s now boasts opening hours every Friday and Saturday and visitors will be able to enjoy award-winning afternoon tea alongside a post-work cocktail or two.

The bespoke on-site bakery will continue to create its own cupcakes, sweet treats and celebration cakes for all occasions, alongside special seasonally themed afternoon teas, including Halloween from October 25 to November 3.

Having started its life as a simple cupcake delivery service for other cafes, the whole operation is a real ‘from the ground-up’ success story and it is still evolving.

The new version of its website will allow customers to order online for collection or delivery, along with the option to build their own cake.

