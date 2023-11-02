Harrogate indie brewery's iconic beer which started as a homebrew wins major supermarket chain listing

A Harrogate beer which began as a homebrew is set for a nationwide launch next week after a major supermarket chain’s decision to stock it.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

First created ten years ago, Rooster’s Brewing Co is celebrating seeing Baby-Faced Assassin win a listing with major UK retailer Waitrose.

As the Hornbeam Park-based brewery gets ready to see its flagship IPA go live in stores across the UK from Monday, November 6, Tom Fozard, Rooster’s Commercial Director, said: “Having first created Baby-Faced Assassin as a homebrew recipe back In 2011, I never could have imagined the success the beer would go on to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"As a small, family-owned, independent brewery, we’re delighted to mark its 10th year of being a Rooster’s beer with the news of its continued success.”

Iconic and now stocked in Waitrose - Harrogate independent brewery Rooster's Baby-Faced Assassin. (Picture contributed)

Waitrose is only the latest in a line of major stores to fall in love with the 6.1% ABV India Pale Ale following the likes of ASAD and Morrison’s.

Baby-Faced Assassin was first brewed as a homebrew by Rooster’s Commercial Director, Tom Fozard in 2011, while he was working at a local specialist beer shop in Leeds.

Later the same year, Tom, alongside twin brother Oliver, now Rooster’s Head Brewer, joined Rooster’s as part of an eventual change of ownership spearheaded by his father, Ian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A trial batch of the beer was brewed under the Rooster’s banner in 2012 and yielded a handful of 750ml sharing bottles showcased at the European Beer Bloggers Conference.

At first, the Fozards resisted calls to re-brew the beer, as they focused on other projects.

Eventually, the brothers bowed to public pressure and Tom’s original 25-litre batch recipe was passed to Oliver to be tweaked in order to make it commercially viable.

The first cask-only batch of Baby-Faced Assassin was released as a one-off brew in November 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rooster’s was among the first breweries to invest in their own canning line in 2014 and launched three beers, including Baby-Faced Assassin, to market in January 2015.