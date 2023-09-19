Harrogate Indian takeaway handed three out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taste of Bengal, located on Franklin Road in Harrogate, has been handed a new three out-of-five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on 14 August.

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.

