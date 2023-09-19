Harrogate Indian takeaway handed three out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency
A takeaway in Harrogate has been given a three out of five food hygiene rating, meaning that the standards found are generally satisfactory.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 19th Sep 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Taste of Bengal, located on Franklin Road in Harrogate, has been handed a new three out-of-five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.
The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on 14 August.
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.
To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/