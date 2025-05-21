Harrogate Indian restaurant handed four-out-of-five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency
An Indian restaurant in Harrogate town centre has been handed a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.
Shalimar, located on Cheltenham Parade, has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating, meaning standards are ‘good’.
The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on April 3.
