Harrogate independent's remarkable growth rate based on commitment to environmental values

Good for business, good for the environment - Clare Vokes and Jennifer Brennan, the directors of Harrogate company Harlow Consulting.

First launched in Harrogate in 2019 by directors, Clare Vokes and Jennifer Brennan, Harlow Consulting – a full-service research and evaluation agency - has had a remarkable revenue growth at a rate of 220%.

From the start, it has pledged to use success to ‘give back’ to the environment and the community.

Recently, it was recognised by the World Land Trust for donating 1% of its annual turnover to the charity.

Jennifer said: “I think the success is due to the fact that we’re really driven by our values.

"We were motivated to create a business that we would want to work in ourselves, one that invested in its people, and the planet, while delivering innovative, value-driven research work.”

The company’s donation this year to World Land Trust’s Plant a Tree and Buy an Acre programmes resulted in 670 native trees planted in Borneo, Brazil and India, and the safeguarding of 33.5 acres of threatened habitat in Argentina, Brazil and Kenya.

Locally, Harlow Consulting has invested in shares in Longlands Common, the first-ever community owned woodlands project for Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Clare Vokes, co-director at Harlow Consulting, added: “Our aim is to continue to pursue innovative research methodologies and new ways of making research as accessible as possible.

"We’re conscious that our success means we can give more back.”

The directors have more than 30 years combined research experience in a wide variety of sectors including construction, heritage and healthcare.

They also work extensively in the education sector, and develop qualifications, standards and apprenticeship frameworks.

Clients include the NHS, Historic England and Skills Development Scotland.

Its findings inform strategic and policy developments, and help to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

The business also signed the Market Research Society Net Zero Pledge and is working with Positive Planet on a carbon dashboard to offset emissions.

