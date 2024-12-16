Harrogate independent wealth management firm partners with secondary school to support young athletes

By Lucy Chappell
Published 16th Dec 2024, 10:16 BST
Updated 24th Dec 2024, 12:02 BST
Redmayne Bentley, an independent wealth management firm, is supporting the Sports Academy at Harrogate Grammar School to help nurture young talent and to give back to the local community as it heads into what will be its 150th year.

The Sports Academy is a prestigious sports programme established to nurture and develop talented young athletes in netball and rugby, offering them access to top-tier coaching, facilities, and resources.

This partnership aims to provide young athletes with the best possible environment to achieve their sporting ambitions, while addressing the financial challenges associated with running a high-calibre sports programme.

James Andrews, Partner and Director at Redmayne Bentley, along with members of the firm’s Harrogate office, recently visited the school to meet with students and observe their training sessions.

Redmayne Bentley, an independent wealth management firm, is supporting the Sports Academy at Harrogate Grammar School to help nurture young talent
Redmayne Bentley, an independent wealth management firm, is supporting the Sports Academy at Harrogate Grammar School to help nurture young talent

The visit offered an opportunity to see the academy in action and meet the young athletes benefiting from the programme.

Mr Andrews said: "We are thrilled to support the Sports Academy and Harrogate Grammar School.

"At Redmayne Bentley, we believe in investing not just in financial futures, but in the potential of young people.

“This sponsorship aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering talent and giving back to the community.

"Next year is our 150th year and, despite now having close to 30 locations across the UK, the town remains a key location as we continue to grow the business and our clients’ wealth."

The partnership between Redmayne Bentley and Harrogate Grammar School Sports Academy is expected to benefit numerous students, providing them with enhanced opportunities to excel in their chosen sports while maintaining academic excellence.

Tom Ryder, Director of Sport at Harrogate Grammar School, added: “The support of Redmayne Bentley is invaluable in supporting all students who wish to be part of the Academy.

"This funding unlocks barriers and creates opportunities for very talented future athletes.

"We are very grateful for this support and proud to be working in partnership with a local company in this way.”

