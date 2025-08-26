Harrogate independent shop celebrates sales growth and eyes £1 million milestone with major expansion

An independent shop in Harrogate, among the United Kingdom’s leading importers of authentic Japanese goods, has announced a record-breaking growth in sales.

The Japanese Shop, located at Harrogate Business Centre on Hookstone Avenue, recorded a 28 per cent growth in sales last year.

It now sets its sights on breaking the £1 million turnover mark in 2025 with an ambitious target of a further 25 per cent sales growth.

Founded by Jez and Hiromi Willard in 1998, The Japanese Shop has grown from a passion project into a thriving business that’s become a go-to destination for lovers of Japanese culture and craftsmanship.

From stunning Japanese tableware and traditional kimonos, to lucky cats, calligraphy sets and unique giftware, the company has earned a reputation for quality, authenticity and exceptional customer service.

Jez Willard, Managing Director at The Japanese Shop, said: “Having lived in Japan, I am thrilled that we are able to introduce people to a unique and authentic collection of high-quality gifts from this most fascinating, mysterious and wonderful country.”

With this momentum, The Japanese Shop has just completed a significant investment in a brand-new warehouse and showroom, a bold step that reflects both rising demand and the company’s commitment to growth.

The new space not only increases operational capacity but also allows for a more immersive customer experience - bringing the beauty of Japan even closer to home.

Jez added: “Run by a dedicated team of eight staff, The Japanese Shop operates with the personal touch of a small business, combined with the reach and efficiency of a national brand.

"Over the years, we have supplied everyone from loyal individual customers to prestigious retailers, restaurants, and cultural institutions.”

As they approach the £1 million milestone, The Japanese Shop isn’t slowing down.

With a growing product range and expanding wholesale partnerships, the business is poised to continue leading the market - proving that the appetite for high-quality, authentic Japanese products in the UK is stronger than ever.

For more information about The Japanese Shop, visit https://thejapaneseshop.co.uk/