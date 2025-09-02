Harrogate independent sandwich shop owner drops asking price following ‘heartbreaking’ decision to sell up
Thug Sandwich Company, owned by Daniel Bell, opened on Albert Street in 2018 and has been a popular lunch time spot, serving a variety of sandwiches, salads, snacks, sweet treats and snacks.
Daniel said that it has been a “hard decision” and that he is “truly heartbroken”.
The business was put up for sale with Ernest Wilson in March and has been described as a ‘prime trading position in the heart of an affluent North Yorkshire town centre’.
After five months on the market, the shop is now available at the cut price of £50,000.
In a statement on social media, Daniel said: “We’ve reduced the asking price to £50,000 in order to find the right buyer quickly.
"This is a busy, fully operational, fully equipped sandwich shop in central Harrogate, with a loyal customer base and strong local following.”
The popular sandwich shop was visited by Danny Malin, known for Rate My Takeaway on YouTube, back in 2022 during his search to find the best and worst takeaways across the country.
Danny tried the Thug Sandwich Company menu in a video that now has over 463,000 views.
Any serious enquires are encouraged to get in contact with Ernest Wilson by visiting https://www.ernest-wilson.co.uk/