Harrogate independent home care company celebrating success at prestigious Great British Care Awards
Six members of staff from Continued Care and the company itself were shortlisted for an award, with two winners and two highly commended.
At a regional ceremony in Leeds on Friday (November 8), Kristina Carr won the Dignity in Care Award and Nichola Noble won the Care Assessor Award.
It is the second year in a row that Nichola has won this category, after also picking up the Putting People First award two years ago.
She and Kristina will now go forward to the national finals next March.
Highly commended awards also went to Mike Herrington for Ancillary Worker and to Continued Care for Care Employer.
Other members of the Continued Care team were shortlisted for Dementia Carer, Care Newcomer and the Three Rs (Recruitment, Retention and Recognition).
They join a long list of Continued Care finalists and winners at both regional and national Great British Care Awards over the years.
The awards celebrate excellence and the outstanding contribution of everyone working in the social care sector.
Samantha Harrison, Director at Continued Care, said the evening had been a fantastic celebration of the amazing work carried out every day by people in the social care sector.
She added: “Nichola and Kristina are very worthy winners of their awards.
"Well done to them, as well as all our staff who were shortlisted this year.
“The most special thing about these awards is that people are put forward for them by their colleagues and the people and families they work with, so it’s an amazing feeling even to be nominated.”
Continued Care was established more than 30 years ago and is rated ‘Outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
It offers a range of home care services across Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon, Boroughbridge and Thirsk.
For more information visit https://www.continued-care.co.uk/
