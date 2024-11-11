Harrogate independent home care company celebrating success at prestigious Great British Care Awards

A family-run home care company, based in Harrogate and Ripon, is celebrating after success at the prestigious Great British Care Awards.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six members of staff from Continued Care and the company itself were shortlisted for an award, with two winners and two highly commended.

At a regional ceremony in Leeds on Friday (November 8), Kristina Carr won the Dignity in Care Award and Nichola Noble won the Care Assessor Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the second year in a row that Nichola has won this category, after also picking up the Putting People First award two years ago.

Continued Care, a independent home care company based in Harrogate and Ripon, is celebrating after success at the prestigious Great British Care Awards

She and Kristina will now go forward to the national finals next March.

Highly commended awards also went to Mike Herrington for Ancillary Worker and to Continued Care for Care Employer.

Other members of the Continued Care team were shortlisted for Dementia Carer, Care Newcomer and the Three Rs (Recruitment, Retention and Recognition).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They join a long list of Continued Care finalists and winners at both regional and national Great British Care Awards over the years.

The awards celebrate excellence and the outstanding contribution of everyone working in the social care sector.

Samantha Harrison, Director at Continued Care, said the evening had been a fantastic celebration of the amazing work carried out every day by people in the social care sector.

She added: “Nichola and Kristina are very worthy winners of their awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Well done to them, as well as all our staff who were shortlisted this year.

“The most special thing about these awards is that people are put forward for them by their colleagues and the people and families they work with, so it’s an amazing feeling even to be nominated.”

Continued Care was established more than 30 years ago and is rated ‘Outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

It offers a range of home care services across Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon, Boroughbridge and Thirsk.

For more information visit https://www.continued-care.co.uk/