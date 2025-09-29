Harrogate independent greengrocer and farm shop put up for sale after eight successful years

A popular family-run greengrocer and farm shop in Harrogate, known for is high-quality fresh fruit and vegetables, has been put up for sale.

Roots & Fruits, located on King Edward’s Drive, is listed for £74,950 on businessessforsale.com with Alan J Picken.

The current owners, who have run the business successfully since 2017, are putting it on the market due to ill health within the family.

The shop has built up a strong reputation among the local community.

It offers a wide selection of fresh fruit and vegetables sourced from local growers, as well as a large range of plants throughout the year and Christmas trees during the festive season.

In addition to its core produce, the business has embraced environmentally-friendly practices by introducing a ‘project refill”’ scheme, which encourages customers to bring their own containers to reduce single-use packaging.

The location of the shop on King Edward’s Drive provides excellent passing trade, with multiple other retailers and amenities nearby.

This prime position makes it an attractive proposition for anyone looking to run a retail business in a busy part of Harrogate.

A spokesperson at Alan J Picken said: “We trust this will prove a resoundingly successful acquisition, especially for a younger, dedicated, enthusiastic purchaser, to continue to exploit the full potential and to derive maximum profits.”

The shop currently enjoys an annual turnover of around £260,000, with net profits reported at under £50,000.

For more information, visit https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/an-independent-family-run-greengrocer-and-farm-shop-in-harrogate.aspx