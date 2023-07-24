News you can trust since 1836
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Harrogate independent cafe to open on a Monday in good news for town's hospitality sector

One of Harrogate’s true institutions of the town’s cafe scene is to open its doors on a Monday for the first time in months.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 24th Jul 2023, 14:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 14:05 BST

Caffe Marconi has been celebrated as an authentic Italian café and pizzeria in the heart of the Harrogate town centre for well over a decade, becoming one of Harrogate’s must-see places for visitors and a regular meeting place for loyal local customers, including some who gather there after the weekly Parkrun on a Saturday morning.

After closing during the first lockdown in March 2020, the cafe-bar-restaurant, which is located in Princes Square, reopened in July of the same year, albeit with raft of anti-Covid precautions in place.

As lockdown rules gradually loosened, the independent business returned to normal, too.

Caffe Marconi is celebrated as an authentic Italian café and pizzeria in the heart of the Harrogate town centre. (Picture National World)Caffe Marconi is celebrated as an authentic Italian café and pizzeria in the heart of the Harrogate town centre. (Picture National World)
Until the hospitality sector as whole was hit last year by the cost of living crisis and staff shortages.

Now, having closed on a Monday for months, customers were relieved to see today, Monday that it was, indeed, open.

There is no hint, as yet, of a return to opening in the evening some days, as was common in pre-pandemic times, but the good news it that it has posted a new set of opening hours.

Caffe Marconi Harrogate

New opening times

Monday: 9am-3pm

Wednesday-Saturday: 9am-5.30pm

Sunday: 9.30am-4.30pm

Caffe Marconi is far from the only business in Harrogate to close on Mondays over the last year in the economic circumstances.

But there is some evidence the trend first set during Covid for working at home is changing.

