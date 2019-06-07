Harrogate independent brewery's amazing awards

Harrogate's longest-standing independent brewery is celebrating winning yet more Independent Beer Awards.

Based in Starbeck, the hugely popular and renowned Daleside Brewery has won a clutch of top awards at the SIBA awards.

Their victories include:

Gold – Monkey Wrench 5.3% - SIBA North East Independent Beer Awards 2019 – Cask Premium Bitter

Gold : Daleside Lager 4.3% - SIBA North East Independent Beer Awards 2019 – Bottle/Can Session Lager and Pilsners up to 4.4%

Bronze : Monkey Wrench 5.3% - SIBA North East Independent Beer Awards 2019 – Overall Champion of Cask Beer Competition.

