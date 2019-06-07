Harrogate independent brewery's amazing awards

Daleside Brewery has won more top brewery awards for its popular range of beers. Pictured from left Colin Shiel, Craig Witty and Rob Millechamp with pints and awards in the brewery. (Picture by Gerard Binks)
Harrogate's longest-standing independent brewery is celebrating winning yet more Independent Beer Awards.

Based in Starbeck, the hugely popular and renowned Daleside Brewery has won a clutch of top awards at the SIBA awards.

Their victories include:

Gold – Monkey Wrench 5.3% - SIBA North East Independent Beer Awards 2019 – Cask Premium Bitter

Gold : Daleside Lager 4.3% - SIBA North East Independent Beer Awards 2019 – Bottle/Can Session Lager and Pilsners up to 4.4%

Bronze : Monkey Wrench 5.3% - SIBA North East Independent Beer Awards 2019 – Overall Champion of Cask Beer Competition.

