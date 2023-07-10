Harrogate husband and wife team nominated by secret admirer for national award 23 years after setting up indie shop

Steve and Sue Kramer, owners and founders of Crown Jewellers of Harrogate on Commercial Street, have been nominated for the prestigious accolade by Professional Jeweller Magazine.

One of only six companies in the country to be nominated in the ‘Jewellery Team of the Year’ category, Steve and Sue were put forward anonymously as an outstanding two-person team that deserved national recognition.

Steve, who has more than 38 years’ experience in the jewellery industry and is one of the most qualified gemstone and diamond experts in Harrogate, said: “This is a fantastic accolade for Sue and I, one which we were surprised and delighted by.

Harrogate couple Steve and Sue Kramer celebrate their award nomination at their independent jewellery shop on Commercial Street, Harrogate.

"To be nominated independently for this award by our peers is testament to our hard work and dedication over the years.

“We genuinely love working together, even after all these years, and looking after our customers too – many of whom we have known now for a very long time.

"In fact, we have been invited to many of their weddings which is an honour.”

Crown Jewellers of Harrogate was established 23 years ago, this month, by Steve and Sue, borne out of extensive jewellery expertise, and a real passion to provide first-class service and beautiful jewellery at affordable prices.

Nearly a quarter of a century later, their success, and that of their business located on Commercial Street, can be evidenced in numerous five-star reviews, highlighting the duo’s expertise.

Sue, who is President of the Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, said: “We are proud to have built an excellent reputation in our quaint little shop by offering genuine, friendly service and good old Yorkshire value with our beautiful jewellery.

"As we don’t have any staff, customers always deal with us personally, that’s what we and they like.

“We can’t wait to attend the awards.

"We’re up against stiff competition but it would be amazing to bring the award back to Harrogate.”