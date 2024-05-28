Harrogate hotel wins Large Hospitality Business of the Year at Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Cedar Court Hotel has been awarded the prestigious Large Hospitality Business of the Year award at the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2024.

The hotel faced stiff competition, making this win a true testament to the hard work and dedication of their team.

This accolade follows significant renovations and investments in their property and team, underscoring their commitment to providing exceptional hospitality.

In the past year, the Cedar Court Hotel has undergone extensive renovations, including updates to their public areas, meeting rooms and function suites.

A key highlight of these enhancements is the launch of their brand-new restaurant, Ambers.

Inspired by Harrogate’s rich culinary heritage, Ambers offers a modern twist on British cuisine in a chic and elegant setting.

Wayne Topley, Managing Director of Cedar Court Hotels Yorkshire, said: “We are incredibly proud of our Harrogate team for this outstanding achievement.

"Winning this award highlights the dedication and effort put into enhancing our facilities and services.

"Our team’s commitment to excellence is truly commendable.”

Adding to their achievements, the hotel has recently been honoured with the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2024, placing them in the top 10 per cent of hotels worldwide.

This remarkable recognition reflects their continuous effort to provide outstanding service and exceptional experiences to their guests.

Oliver Stott, Hotel Manager at Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate, added: “This award is a reflection of our team's relentless hard work and the significant investments made in both our property and staff training.

"We are honoured to be recognised among such esteemed peers.

"The introduction of Ambers and the renovations to our public areas have significantly elevated the guest experience.”