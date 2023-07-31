Harrogate hotel unveils £40k spa refurbishment with new wellness space and 10-person hot tub

The spa’s newly-refreshed serene outdoor Zen Garden has been designed to be the perfect place to relax and unwind and now boasts a new 10-person hot tub.

Located inside the DoubleTree by Hilton Majestic Hotel & Spa, The Harrogate Spa first opened in 2019 following a £2 million pound investment into its multifunctional facilities.

Since then, it has undergone a full rebrand in 2022, before its recent Zen Garden refurbishment this year.

Stunning - The Harrogate Spa, located inside the DoubleTree by Hilton Majestic Hotel & Spa, unveils its tranquil new wellness space following a £40,000 refurbishment.

Andrew Glover, General Manager at Majestic Hotel and Spa said: “We’re delighted to welcome guests old and new to our refurbished Spa here at The Majestic Hotel.

"Our delightful Zen Garden and brand-new hot tub is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the scenery this summer with friends and family. We can’t wait to show our guests what we’ve been working on.”

For those looking for a new place to work out, The Harrogate Spa is complete with an air-conditioned gym, which holds top-quality equipment and a 12.5m heated indoor swimming pool.

Gym members can also indulge in a range of weekly classes, from Yoga and Pilates to aqua aerobics.

The Harrogate Spa is open daily from 7am-9pm.

Solo and group (minimum four persons) experiences can be booked online via http://experiencethemajestic.com/spa-days/

The experience includes: Towels, Himalayan Salt Sauna, Experience Shower, Eucalyptus Steam Room, Spa Pool, & Swimming Pool, Spa Lounge, Terrace and Zen Garden.