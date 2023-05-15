Harrogate hotel 'thrilled' to give £5k boost to Rob Burrow Appeal with its own 10k race

Last week saw Rudding Park in Harrogate hold its second Rudding ParkRace, a 10K multi-terrain trail race which attracted nearly an extra 100 entrants compared to the first year.

In total, more than 400 participants ran a route created specifically for the event, amid the 18th century parkland of the privately-owned luxury resort.

Olympian and ‘Friend of Rudding Park’ Jonny Brownlee set the runners off at the start line.

Running for the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal at Rudding Park - From left, the top three ladies Zara Knappy (Rotherham Harriers & AC), ladies winner Georgia Malir (Leeds City AC) and Rebecca Pritchard (Skyrac).

The first runner home was Tom Adams from Ilkley Harriers in 35mins 13 secs.

Fastest lady was Georgia Malir form Leeds City AC in 40 mins fifty four secs.

The event raised £4,834 towards ex-Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal.

Following the race, participants and spectators enjoyed drinks and a hog roast in the fan zone by the finish line at Rudding House, with its views over the Vale of York.

Rudding ParkRace - From left, top three men's runners John Ashcroft (Leeds City AC), winner Tom Adams (Ilkley Harriers) and Max Dillon winner for the FV70.

Your Harrogate radio station’s Nick Hancock was on hand to MC the race day and DJ Mark Green played on the balcony of Rudding House helping to create a party vibe.

Rudding Park employees were also encouraged to participate as part of their Employee Engagement Wellbeing initiative.

Fastest male and female were Nick Mackaness, who completed the race in 54 mins 46 secs, and Jessica Mackaness, who completed the race in 55 mins 44 secs.

In a poignant moment, Nick and Jessica were awarded the Jane Scales Trophy, in memory of a much-loved member of the Rudding Park team.

The inspiration behind the race were Rudding Park Hotel Manager Nuno César de Sá and Development Chef Matthew Wilkinson, both of whom are keen runners and triathletes.

Nuno César de Sá said: “It’s been fantastic to see everyone enjoying themselves and soaking up the atmosphere.

"We are also thrilled to support the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal as part of the Rudding Park ‘Giving Something Back’ initiative.”