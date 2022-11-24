Harrogate hotel thrilled after national award goes to its head of marketing

Harrogate success story - Rudding Park's Nicola Cook has won the Inspirational Marketer of the Year Award.

Rudding Park is celebrating after its Head of Marketing, Nicola Cook was named ‘Inspirational Marketer of the Year’ at the Hospitality Professionals Associations (HOSPA) Leadership Awards 2022.

Winners received their trophies at a gala dinner at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London where Nicola beat off stiff competition from her counterparts at Devonshire Arms, Bolton Abbey and Carden Park in Cheshire.

On receiving the award Nicola said: “I am delighted, if not a little shocked, to have received the HOSPA Inspirational Marketing Leader of the Year award.

"I have worked at Rudding Park for almost twelve years and feel incredibly lucky to work for such an amazing business with a team of people who inspire me every day.

"Watch this space for our next creative campaign.”

The Hospitality Professionals Association's annual HOSPACE conference saw a record number of attendees this year – with hundreds descending on The Royal Lancaster hotel in London to hear expert insight on the challenges and opportunities facing the hospitality industry.

From finance to sustainability, people management to the metaverse, the event saw some of the industry’s leading minds take to the stage to create an educational, engaging and memorable event for all.

HOSPA is the association helping Hospitality's specialist leaders to develop their careers and network, as well as keep up to date with industry trends and developments.

