Harrogate hotel’s new spa to create 20 jobs

Twenty jobs will be created in November with the opening of a Harrogate hotel’s new multi-million-pound spa and wellness centre.

As the Majestic Hotel undergoes a £15m refurbishment courtesy of owners the Cairn Group, its leisure club, formerly known as Barceló, is being developed into The Harrogate Spa.

The facility will boast 12.5m indoor pool and six treatment rooms, offering therapeutic thermal experiences ranging from a Himalayan salt sauna to an ice fountain.

In addition, there will be a relaxation lounge leading out to a courtyard spa garden, spa café and terrace, fully-equipped gym and studio.

Harrogate Spa director Lynn Roach said: “We are delighted with progress of the Harrogate Spa, and the completion of the treatment rooms, gym and studio means we are on target to open on November 1.

“What we are not doing is simply refurbishing the former Majestic Leisure Club. This is a total re-build and transformation will be incredible. It will be unrecognisable from the previous incarnation.

She added: “Now phase one has been completed, it’s full steam ahead for the next phase, which includes the guest reception area, sauna, changing rooms and glass lift. At the same time work is well underway constructing the lounge, café and terrace.

“Harrogate’s fame as a spa town dates back many hundred years, and in a few months the town will boast a stunning addition to its heritage with the opening of The Harrogate Spa.”

The Majestic Hotel is currently undergoing £15m of works to turn it into a DoubleTree by Hilton this autumn, and comprises of a full refurbishment of its reception, public areas, 14 meeting, event and function suites, and 184 guest bedrooms.