Harrogate hotel puts on impressive display to 'welcome the world' for UCI cycling championships

A landmark Harrogate hotel is sporting a piece of unique land art in its grounds to help 'welcome the world' with the arrival of the UCI Road World Cycling Championships.

The DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa has a giant smiley-face emoji painted on grass and concrete to celebrate another momentous occasion – the completion of a major £15m programme of investment.

The management team at the 184-bedroom venue – which over the years has welcomed royalty, heads of state, Hollywood A-listers and rock superstars – wanted something to put the smile on staff and visitor faces alike.

Made from environmentally-friendly paint, the emoji and an accompanying giant stripe in the colours of the cycling tournament colours has been made by a team from Landmark Yorkshire, whose work can often be seen on the pitch at Leeds Rhinos’ Headingley home.

Matthew Hole, DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa General Manager, said: “Only a few days ago we became Harrogate’s first DoubleTree by Hilton, and we are in celebratory mode, hence us choosing this giant happy emoji.

“It is highly visible from the second-floor meeting rooms and guest bedrooms overlooking the gardens. And, thanks to our position next to the A61 Ripon Road – one of the major UCI race routes, we are hopeful it will be captured by the helicopter film crews covering the event from the air.

“Whilst Harrogate ‘welcomes the world’ for the next nine days, The DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa will continue to do so for many years to come, just as it has done for more than a century.”

Over the last 18 months, the hotel has undergone a full refurbishment of its restaurant, lounge bar, reception, lounge public areas, 14 meeting, event and function suites, and guest bedrooms.

The hotel is home to 'Frederick’s Bar and Piano Lounge', a beautifully transformed new venue serving everything from speciality coffees through to amazing cocktails.

Additionally, 'Carter’s Champagne Bar and Grill' is a destination restaurant in the old ballroom, which is set to attract a host of new clientele to the venue.

Running alongside the refurbishment of the hotel, which was purchased by The Cairn Group in 2016, is the redevelopment and transformation of its former leisure club into The Harrogate Spa.

When completed, this new facility will boast a 12.5m indoor pool and six treatment rooms, two of which are double and tranquil relaxation lounge. It will offer a range of therapeutic thermal experiences, including a spa pool, Himalayan salt sauna, steam room, Rasul, experience shower and ice fountain.

In addition, there will be a courtyard terrace and Zen garden, fully equipped gym and dance studio.