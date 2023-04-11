Harrogate hotel launches planning application for first five-star country club in Yorkshire

The submission of an outline planning application by award-winning Rudding Park on the fringes of Harrogate near Follifoot follows an open day for the public at the luxury spa hotel in February.

The family-run, independent Harrogate business hopes this will be the first stage towards creating Yorkshire's first-ever five-star country club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The public are able to post their views on the application online at North Yorkshire Council’s planning portal until April 30.

Visualising the future - Rudding Park in Harrogate has launched a planning application for a new country club and more.

The wide-ranging project is expected to be achieved one stage at a time over a number of years at a total cost of approximately £30 million and is expected to create 75 new jobs in Harrogate.

The outline planning application with all matters reserved, to be implemented in at least eight phases including the following:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

a) Demolition of the existing golf club facility, ancillary and related outbuildings, partial demolition of the later addition to the Deer Shed, and other associated structures.

b) Erection of a new destination golf/country club facility to provide replacement facilities and swimming pool, club and related facilities, and associated areas.

c) Erection of new tennis pavilion, outdoor tennis courts, car parking, related facilities, and associated areas.

d) Provision of a family facility adjacent to the walled garden, including the provision of a children's activity centre, indoor and outdoor swimming pool, cafe, creche, and associated areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

e) Restoration works to the Walled Garden and its surrounds.

f) Improvements to existing and expansion of car parking areas.

g) Creation of a series of routes and walkways with associated public realm improvements.

h) Provision of buildings, structures, servicing areas and site-wide associated landscaping, infrastructure, ancillary storage, equipment, associated earthworks and engineering works and operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mackaness family bought Rudding Park in 1972 since when a consistent programme of development and investment has transformed 2,000 acres of outstanding Yorkshire countryside and a magnificent, Grade I listed country house into a luxury hotel, spa, golf and conference resort.

To submit a comment, look for planning appilcation 23/01184/OUTMAJ online at: