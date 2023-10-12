Harrogate hotel launches Alice in Wonderland inspired afternoon tea – with plenty of savoury and sweet treats on offer
The Crown Hotel, a 300-year-old establishment in the heart of Harrogate, has announced the launch of an afternoon tea experience that will transport guests into the magical world of Alice in Wonderland.
In partnership with L'eclair Patisserie and inspired by Lewis Carroll's timeless tale, the delicious spread will include traditional afternoon tea favourites with a playful twist.
The afternoon tea features a Blueberry Choux to represent Alice with its blue and golden tones, while the pink and purple macarons with white chocolate filling capture the mischievous Cheshire Cat.
Guests can enjoy ‘tea and biscuits’ with a delicious cookie flavoured with Earl Grey tea, lemon and almond, and capture the Queen of Hearts with a cupcake sponge topped with white heart frosting.
Finally, don't miss the "Drink Me" inspired cherry jelly in a shot glass, presented with freeze-dried raspberries and a white chocolate and honeycomb sprinkle.
Accompanying these themed delights are the choice of delicious scones served with clotted cream and preserves, a sandwich selection, plus a selection of teas or other hot drinks.
The afternoon tea will be served alongside Alice in Wonderland theming and specially chosen plates to accompany this wonderland experience.
Dan Siddle, General Manager at The Crown Hotel, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming guests through our doors to experience our new Alice in Wonderland Afternoon Tea.
"The team has had a lot of fun working with local business, L’éclair Patisserie, on how to bring the theme through delicious cakes and treats.
"We hope that guests enjoy tumbling down the rabbit hole with us.”
A spokesperson for L'eclair Patisserie added: “We were thrilled to work with The Crown Hotel for their Alice in Wonderland Afternoon Tea experience.
"Our team of pastry chefs specialise in adding creative flair to traditional, delicious French patisseries and we hope these whimsical treats will delight guests to The Crown Hotel.”
The afternoon tea experience is available from Monday, October 16 from 12pm till 5pm and is £24pp, or £30pp including a glass of Prosecco.
To book, visit https://www.crownhotelharrogate.com/dining/afternoon-tea