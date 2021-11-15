Harrogate hotel group signs three-year BIGGA deal

Jim Croxton, CEO of the British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA), and Simon Cotton, managing director of Harrogate hotel company HRH Group, signed a three-year partnership deal to host the BIGGA team during the BIGGA Turf Management Exhibition (BTME).

The deal will see BIGGA’s team and thousands of members, sports turf professionals and associated trade supporters descend on the town for the annual event, taking place each January. Spanning five days, an education conference, known as Continue to Learn, and BTME both take place at the Harrogate Convention Centre and are expected to bring over 6,500 greenkeepers, groundspeople, golf club owners, managers, key decision makers and golf industry supporters to the town.

Jim Croxton, CEO of BIGGA, said: “After a year’s break caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we are really looking forward to bringing the greenkeeping community back together once again. All indications are that our members can’t wait to reunite in Harrogate for what we confidently expect will be one of the busiest BTMEs ever.”

The BIGGA team joins a growing list of town event organisers who have chosen to move their headquarters for their events in Harrogate to one of HRH Group’s properties. In the last year, the Christmas and Gift Show, The Nursery Show, the Fashion Show and the Bridal Show have all chosen either The Yorkshire or the White Hart Hotel as their base.

Simon Cotton, managing director of HRH Group, said: “After a large refurbishment we are pleased to announce another large organisation has chosen The Yorkshire Hotel as its headquarters.

“The BIGGA conference and exhibition brings the leading companies and best organisations in the world of sports turf management to Harrogate every January and we are excited to be hosting the headquarters here at The Yorkshire Hotel.