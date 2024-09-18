Harrogate hotel celebrates ten year anniversary with spectacular party to commemorate incredible milestone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A hotel in Harrogate is celebrating a decade of continuous growth and award-winning hospitality as it marks its ten year anniversary.

Since opening in 2014, The West Park Hotel has quickly become a landmark in Harrogate, known as a stylish destination to stay, socialise, and dine.

To commemorate this milestone, the hotel is hosting a ten year anniversary party on Friday, September 27, which is set to be a night of celebration, reflection, and excitement for the future.

It will feature a line-up of fantastic entertainment, including a DJ, welcome drinks and canapés and is set to be a night to remember.

The West Park Hotel in Harrogate is celebrating its ten year anniversary with a spectacular party to commemorate the milestone

Anthony Blundell, Head of Business Development at The West Park Hotel, said: "We're incredibly grateful to our loyal guests and dedicated team who have been with us throughout this remarkable decade.

"Their support has been the foundation of our success.

"As we look toward the future, we're excited to continue evolving and can't wait to see how The West Park grows and transforms over the next ten years.

"The best is yet to come.”

As The West Park celebrates this significant milestone, it also looks ahead to the future.

This year, the hotel unveiled its new Snug, a cosy space perfect for intimate gatherings — and No.17 West Park, a luxurious apartment offering guests a home away from home in the heart of Harrogate.

Additionally, the hotel transformed its courtyard into a stunning all-weather space featuring bespoke heated seating, an outdoor bar, and a retractable roof.

This versatile area offers al fresco dining in the summer, and transforms into an après-ski wonderland in the winter.

The West Park has also expanded its footprint by acquiring the iconic Coach and Horses, further solidifying its commitment to investing in Harrogate's vibrant hospitality scene.

For more information about The West Park Hotel, visit https://www.thewestparkhotel.com/