Harrogate hotel awarded TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Award to rank among top 10 per cent worldwide

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate has been awarded a TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Award thanks to reviews from its guests.

Every year, Tripadvisor award travellers’ favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and things to do around the world, based on reviews and ratings collected over the past twelve months – and Cedar Court Hotel is one of them.

It is the second time the hotel has received a TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Award, while it’s hotel in Bradford has been recognised for the very first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This prestigious accolade places both hotels among TripAdvisor's top ten per cent of listings worldwide.

The Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate has been awarded a TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Award

Wayne Topley, Managing Director at Cedar Court Hotels, said: “We are so proud of what our teams have achieved.

"These awards are a testament to the significant investments and renovations each hotel has undergone and the focus on the teams and our customers that is now very much part of our DNA.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to elevate every aspect of our service, from meticulous staff training to ensure exceptional hospitality to curating high-quality dining experiences showcasing the best local and international cuisine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate has invested in its infrastructure over the past year, focusing on upgrading facilities and enhancing guest comfort.

The hotel's renowned restaurant, Ambers, has been at the forefront of this transformation, providing guests with exquisite meals inspired by Harrogate’s rich culinary heritage.

Both hotels have implemented people-skills-focused training programs for their teams, emphasising the importance of personalised service and guest satisfaction.

Oliver Stott, Manager at Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate, said: “This has been a real journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In 2019, the hotel ranked 25th in the Harrogate Market on TripAdvisor.

"I am so proud of the team and that they receive daily positive recognition for their efforts.”