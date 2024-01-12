Harrogate hospitality sector is praised for ‘record-breaking’ performance in challenging times over festive season

Harrogate’s crucial hospitality sector is starting the new year boosted by what may have been a record December for trade.

If Christmas 2022 saw high occupancy rates in Harrogate’s hotels and strong footfall in the shops, 2023’s also appears to have offered hope for businesses in the town centre in tough times.

Simon Cotton, Group Managing Director of HRH Group which manages six properties across Harrogate and York, said all the signs were that December had been a record-breaking month in the world of hospitality in the town.

"I'm certainly very grateful for what looks like a possible record December in the world of hospitality in Harrogate,” said Mr Cotton who added that The Fat Badger and The Pickled Sprout had enjoyed an exceptionally busy festive season.

Here's to a successful time for Harrogate's hospitality trade - Yorkshire Hotel staff Anna Crisp and Sophie Bracewell pictured outside the festive-looking Pickled Sprout in December 2023. (Picture Gerard Binks)

"Despite world problems elsewhere, we appear to be doing well in our beautiful town."

The return to pre-Covid levels of business by most major Harrogate hotels in Christmas 2022 saw West Park Hotel enjoy the best December on record and The Crown Hotel perform better in hotel occupancy than even 2019.

Much of that encouraging trend was credited to the popularity of Harrogate Christmas Fayre and exhibitions and events at Harrogate Convention Centre.

The same positive factors appear to have been at play this time around.

Simon Cotton is keen to highlight the key role played by the conference trade and festive activities pushed by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) and Destination Harrogate in healthy trading over the Christmas period – and for providing a platform for continued success in 2024.

Mr Cotton said: "This month we have welcomed the annual Christmas & Gift Show, Harrogate’s longest running HCC Town Event and also, The BIGGA Turf Management Exhibition which starts shortly at Harrogate Convention Centre and helps ensure the town’s bars full to bursting with golf greenkeepers enjoying the fabulous town hospitality whilst attending their annual show.

"These events are critical to ensuring we get the year off to a good start when other towns and cities struggle, so I was pleased to speak with the organisers of these events and hear they were pleased with strong attendance and great feedback.

"Long may it continue.”

Sue Kramer, President of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the town’s festive efforts to attract shoppers and visitors.

But she also issued a warning that events like Harrogate Christmas Market were not bringing benefits uniformly and small independents risked losing out.

"Despite the weather trying it’s best to put them off, locals and visitors came into Harrogate

"Harrogate looked so festive, thanks to the beautiful Christmas lights delivered by Harrogate BID.

"The Christmas Shop window competition really encouraged so many high street premises to join in.

"As an independent retailer Commercial Street for over 23 years, I remain grateful to the many local pro-active organisations, unsung stars actually, who work hard on our behalf to deliver a Christmas offering to try and benefit all.

“But there are always those who benefit more, for some large central national companies, it was an extraordinary trading period.

"Feedback from some independents slightly away from the epicentre of the Christmas market suggested it not quite so beneficial, and I have certainly heard repeatedly that 17 days is far too long.