Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards returns and is set for a summer spectacular

The organisers of Harrogate’s Hospitality & Tourism Awards have announced the launch of the 2022 event this week with a promise to make it the best awards night yet.

Started back in 2008 by local hoteliers Simon Cotton and David Ritson with the full support of Harrogate’s Hotel Association, the awards have captured the spirit of those working in the hospitality and tourism sector and have sold out every year.

Harrogate’s crucial hospitality sector has been forced to battle through some difficult times in recent years with the ongoing Covid pandemic and resulting lockdowns leaving many in a battle for survival.

This year’s event is seen as an opportunity for those, both on the front line and many more behind the scenes, in the industry to come together and shout about their outstanding achievements in the face of such trying times.

Supported by the Harrogate Hospitality & Tourism Association, the prestigious awards celebrate and reward outstanding individuals and teams who truly represent the Harrogate district as one of the country’s leading destinations for both business and leisure tourism.

The awards will be presented at a glittering black tie dinner and party held on Monday, June 6 and the venue will once again be the stunning Royal Hall in Harrogate.

Organisers, Simon Cotton and David Ritson, met earlier this week and urged everyone to get involved in this year’s awards - the first since 2019 due to the Covid restrictions.

Mr Ritson, General Manager of the Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate, said: “We appreciate that recent times have been difficult and that our industry has been affected as much as most.

“It is time to look to the future and rewarding your people by nominating them for these awards is a great accolade for them and a good opportunity to celebrate success with them.

“Once again people can keep in touch with all our awards news on Instagram @HHTA22 and on Twitter @HHTAAwards.

“This will be our fourteenth year arranging the awards; we are proud and very humbled that they have always been really well supported with nearly 1,000 nominations each year”.

Mr Cotton, MD for the HRH Group which runs The Yorkshire Hotel, White Hart Hotel and the associated Pickled Sprout and Fat Badger bars, added: “It was awful when we had to cancel the awards due to Covid, however I think this has just fuelled a build-up of emotions by people who want to get out and celebrate and thank those around them.

“If I’ve been asked once recently ‘when are the awards are coming back?’, I’ve been asked a hundred times.

"This shows how important these awards are to those who enter and ultimately the winners of each category; I still feel very proud whenever I walk in a business and see them displaying their award trophies.

“We are looking for everyone in the tourism industry to join us again this year and get behind the awards; from the larger companies to independents, teams and individuals, we have an award that covers all that is great about the district, so we urge you to vote now for your favourite.”

The pair stressed that they are looking for the best of the best and are happy to put any stories and achievements of the last two years forward to the judges for consideration.

Mr Ritson added: “With the Covid restrictions of the last two years, we think it’s important to hear from people as to how they have got through these most toughest of times for our industry and who have been their own heroes within their businesses”.

Hospitality & Tourism Awards Categories

The twelve award categories are:

- Waiter/Waitress of the Year - sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water;

- Bar Person of the Year - sponsored by Matthew Clark;

- Chef of the Year - sponsored by Sykes House Farm;

-Team of the Year - sponsored by Platinum HPL;

- Harrogate Ambassador - sponsored by Harrogate Christmas Market;

- Newcomer of the Year - sponsored by Harrogate College;

- Unsung Hero - sponsored by Bidfood;

- Best Achievement of the Year - sponsored by Harrogate BID;

- Outstanding Customer Service - sponsored by Slingsby Gin;

- Restaurant of the Year - sponsored by World of James Herriot;

- Bar of the Year - sponsored by Timothy Taylor & Co Ltd;

- Receptionist of the Year - sponsored by Booker Wholesale.

Finalists for each award will be invited to an awards gala dinner to be held at the Royal Hall on 6th June 2022.

Support your favourite this year and nominate them before March 31.

All you have to do is complete the nomination form online at www.harrogatehospitality.co.uk or fill-in a form which you’ll find across town in restaurants, hotels, bars and other public places.

These can be handed in at the tourist information centre on Crescent Gardens.