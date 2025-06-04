Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards honour town’s unsung heroes at glittering gala dinner

Harrogate’s hospitality heroes were rewarded for their excellence and commitment at a gala dinner to celebrate the best the town has to offer.

This year was the seventeenth year of the sell-out Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards at the Royal Hall, which is organised by the Harrogate Hospitality & Tourism Association.

Host Simon Cotton was joined by General Managers from the member hotels from Harrogate Hospitality & Tourism Association, along with sponsors, to present the coveted award categories.

The Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards aim to promote the town’s hospitality offering through celebrating and rewarding those individuals who show the highest levels of commitment and strive towards excellence on the town’s behalf.

The winners of the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2025

During February and March, members of the public and visitors to Harrogate were invited to nominate individuals who they thought deserved special recognition which helped to generate over 1000 nominations before a shortlist was chosen.

The black tie event carries a light theme each year and guests are always kept in suspense about what it will be for the night.

This year’s theme was a take on ‘Around the World in 80 days’ but taking the audience ‘Around the World in 80 minutes’.

This was to reflect that the hospitality industry is made up of a huge international workforce and to celebrate what a global community it is.

Joining Simon for the show this year was well-known hotelier Peter Banks, from Rudding Park, as the two of them entertained the buzzing audience with themed food, dance, music and fun and games.

Simon said: “I love running these awards as I see how much they mean to everyone in Harrogate involved in the Hospitality sector.

"The awards reward not only the winners, but all those who are shortlisted and work in every area of hospitality, recognising the effort and commitment they make on a daily basis.

"Once again we received a huge volume of entries this year to test the judging panel and I’d like to thank everyone for supporting and getting involved.

"We have been able to reward some very worthy winners.

"The hospitality sector is so important to this town’s economy and it is wonderful to see the crème de la crème of their category being acclaimed for their efforts – both those shortlisted and those who won deserve their ‘moment’ in the spotlight and it was great to see everyone celebrating.”

What could be described as the most prestigious award of the night, the Harrogate Ambassador of the Year was won by Fiona Movley.

A well known personality for many years in Harrogate, Fiona has most recently been Chair of Harrogate International Festivals and helps to promote Harrogate in numerous ways to bring in thousands of visitors each year to the many fantastic events the Festivals put on.

However Fiona has also played a pivotal in Harrogate in many organisations including the Great Yorkshire Showground amongst others and it was a fitting tribute to her many years of hard work to be this year’s Harrogate Ambassador to celebrate her professionalism and hard work.

Here is a full list of all the winners from the night…

Waiter/Waitress of the Year (sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water) – Ashleigh Stubbs (The Mucky Duck)

Bar Person of the Year (sponsored by Matthew Clark) – Franklin Bouckley (Rhubarb Restaurant)

Chef of the Year (sponsored by Sykes House Farm) – Csaba Klimo (Pickled Sprout)

Team of the Year (sponsored by Platinum) – Sasso Restaurant

Newcomer of the Year (sponsored by Harrogate College) – Illam Restaurant

Unsung Hero (sponsored by Bidfood) – Alan Huddart (Harrogate Pub Watch)

Outstanding Customer Service (sponsored by Slingsby) – Lindsey Oldman-Alexander (Weetons)

Restaurant of the Year (sponsored by Guinness) – The Pickled Sprout

Bar of the Year (sponsored by Timothy Taylor’s) – Hidden Lounge

Receptionist of the Year (sponsored by Harrogate Christmas & Gift) – Lily Allen (Majestic Hotel)

Housekeeper of the Year (sponsored by Beaucare) – Sharon Thackray (The Bluebell)

Harrogate Ambassador (sponsored by Your Harrogate Radio) – Fiona Movley (Harrogate International Festivals)