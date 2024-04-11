Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2024: Shortlist revealed ahead of gala dinner at the Royal Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The awards will be presented at a gala dinner taking place at the Royal Hall on Monday, June 3.

Category sponsors and judges one again deliberated long and hard over some very tough decisions due of the quality of the nearly 1,000 nominations which were received in total this year.

Now in its 16th year, the awards are organised and hosted by Simon Cotton on behalf of Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Association, the association of the leading hotels of the town.

Winners on stage at last year's Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards

Simon said: “It’s starting to make me wonder where the years have gone when I think back to 2008 and voicing an idea around the table at our regular hoteliers’ meetings and yet here we are 16 years later and the demand for these important awards is as strong as ever.

“Once again it is clear from the number of entries we received that these awards still truly capture the imagination of those working in, or affected by hospitality and tourism, and shows what a major industry it is for the town.

“Harrogate relies heavily on both business and leisure tourism and everyone involved in the chain of visitor service delivery plays their part in continuing to deliver the excellent standards of service and hospitality associated with Harrogate.”

He added: “The judges were once again impressed by the level and quality of entries this year and were locked in the judging room for some hours as they deliberated who would make the shortlist.

“As in previous years, there were a number of categories where it was really hard to have to leave out some really fantastic entries and I only hope that those who haven’t made it this year to the shortlist will try again next year.

“To ensure we had the best candidates shortlisted, several sponsors will visit the nominees at their place of work and spend some time to see them in action and talk to them about their jobs; although some of the judges have decided to go undercover and visit some of the venues as mystery guests too.

“With over 200 tickets already pre-sold, there is no doubt that the awards night on Monday, June 3 will once again be a quick sell out and continue to build upon the huge success that it has been in the past.”

Here are the judging panel’s shortlists for each category:

Waiter/Waitress of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water

Ali Guneyogullari – Konak Meze.

Cheryl Smart – Rudding Park.

Por Wilson – Giggling Squid.

William Cook – So Bar.

Bar Person of the Year – sponsored by Matthew Clark

Dan Glover – Starling Bar.

Jamie Hodgson – Six Poor Folk.

Joanna Whincup – The Office Ale House.

Szabi Kucsera - Papitos.

Vincent Vise – Hotel du Vin.

Chef of the Year – sponsored by Sykes House Farm

Csaba Klimo – Pickled Sprout.

Iain Wilkinson – Storehouse Kitchen.

Kirsty Cheetham – Threes A Crowd.

Rob Telfer – Harrogate Convention Centre.

Osman Altuntas – Konak Meze.

Team of the Year – sponsored by Platinum

Harrogate Theatre.

Hilton Majestic Hotel Spa Team.

Konak Meze.

La Feria.

Newcomer of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate College

Central Cafe.

Illam Restaurant.

Office Ale House.

Rhubarb Restaurant.

Unsung Hero – sponsored by Bidfood

Allan Hunter – Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Emma Mosey – Yolk Farm Kitchen.

Noel Dobbin – Harrogate Convention Centre.

Sammy Miller – The Masons Arms, Bishop Monkton.

Outstanding Customer Service – sponsored by Slingsby

Cris Thomaszcek – Rudding Park.

Clemence Roux – Harrogate International Festivals.

Karen Grouse – Harrogate Theatre.

Lisa Tait – Three’s A Crowd.

Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by Guiness

Illam Restaurant.

Konak Meze.

Pickled Sprout.

Tannin Level.

William & Victorias.

Bar of the Year – sponsored by Timothy Taylor’s

Fat Badger.

Lilypad.

Six Poor Folk.

Starling Bar Café Kitchen.

Tap on Tower Street.

Receptionist of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Christmas & Gift

Blazej Balcerzak – The Old Swan.

Jasmine Whichello – Rudding Park.

Kirsten Rolph – Turkish Baths.

Roisin Waldron – Cedar Court Hotel.

Housekeeper of the Year – sponsored by Beaucare

Dianne Hinchcliffe – Cedar Court Hotel.

Julie Wells – Yorkshire Hotel.

Justyna Janiec – Crown Hotel.

Suzanne Marlow – Grantley Hall.

Harrogate Ambassador - sponsored by Your Harrogate

The winner of this special award is to be announced on the night.

For anybody who would like to come and support those shortlisted, tickets for the awards night – priced £78 per person – are available by emailing [email protected].