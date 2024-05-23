Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2024: Here are the finalists in each of the 12 categories

The winners will be revealed at the annual event on Monday, June 3, when the gala dinner is held at the Royal Hall.
Tickets for the night, for which the theme is a closely guarded secret and will feature entertainment, sold out in record time this year, with all 350 seats being snapped up in just seven days.
Here are the finalists in each category at the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2024, along with some comments from the judging panel.
1. Waiter/Waitress of the Year – Sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water
Ali Guneyogullari – Konak Meze“We’ve been coming here for years and Ali has always made us feel so welcome,” said just one of the many nominations made for this shining star. Friendly, welcoming, helpful and enthusiastic were among just some of the other words to describe Ali Photo: Tim Hardy
Por Wilson – Giggling SquidSuper friendly to everyone, always happy, goes out of her way to help others, and makes people feel super welcome to the restaurant. She’s the best with customers and everyone loves her. Will Por be ‘giggling’ all the way to a win?! Photo: Tim Hardy
Cheryl Smart – Rudding Park Cheryl gives outstanding service consistently. Her personal presentation is always immaculate and she is an excellent team player through her consistent willingness to support colleagues, which she does extremely well Photo: Tim Hardy
William Cook – So BarConsistently happy and always helpful with any request. Will has a really caring nature and attention to detail. He treats every customer as an individual with specific needs. Consistently diligent when learning new dishes and cocktails Photo: Tim Hardy