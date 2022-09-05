Harrogate Hospital Radio pick up trio of accolades at national broadcasting awards
Harrogate Hospital Radio has walked away with a trio of accolades at this year's National Hospital Broadcasting Association Awards.
Tiz Harris carried off the silver award for Best Newcomer, Mark Oldfield and Daniel Wilson won bronze in the Best Multiple Presenter category and the station claimed bronze for Best Station Promo.
Mark Oldfield, Harrogate Hospital Radio Chairman who last year was presented with the John Whitney Outstanding Contribution Award, said: "I'm absolutely thrilled that we have once again been recognised by the Hospital Broadcasting Association in their annual awards ceremony.
"Being shortlisted is a wonderful achievement, but to have been awarded a silver and two bronzes in these national awards is terrific. I’m delighted for Tiz and Daniel; they are first class presenters and thoroughly deserve their accolades.
"I'm incredibly proud to be Chairman of this wonderful charity, one that is held with high esteem amongst the staff and patients at Harrogate District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
"We have come an incredibly long way since our first broadcast in October 1977, and we have exciting plans for our future, which will be announced in the coming weeks.
"We are run entirely by volunteers, all of whom give their time free, and we are always looking for new talent to join us – from presenting and producing shows to helping in the background.
“And of course there’s the all-important role of gathering requests from the patients to help us put out our evening shows, which mean so much to the patients and their families, who can listen to us online and from anywhere in the world.”
For more information about Harrogate Hosptial Radio, visit http://www.harrogatehospitalradio.org.uk/