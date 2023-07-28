Harrogate home care firm in UK top 20 after winning brilliant reviews from families

The award for Carefound Home Care, which has branches in Harrogate, West Bridgford, Wilmslow and York, is based on reviews from families.

The firm came out as one of the 20 most recommended home care companies based on reviews from clients on the leading home care reviews site, www.homecare.co.uk

Oliver Stirk, Managing Director of Carefound Home Care, said: “We are enormously proud to have won this award for the second year running at Carefound Home Care.

Harrogate success - Members of the Carefound Home Care team who have been recognised as a Top 20 home care group in the UK. (Picture Carefound)

“Homecare.co.uk is the UK’s leading home care reviews site and plays an important role in giving families transparency when seeking support for loved ones.”

“The award is a testament to the dedication, care and compassion of our amazing care professionals who consistently go above and beyond to maximise the well-being of our clients and their families, enabling them to enjoy a better quality of life at home.”

Currently, there are 762 home care groups and 11,848 home care providers in the UK.

But nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can stay living independently in their own homes.

With the number of people aged 65+ increasing by more than 30% over the next 10 years, demand for home care is only expected to grow.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “People are living longer with multiple health conditions and so home care providers which offer care tailored to people living in their own homes have become a key element in health and social care in Britain.”

“Carefound Home Care has proved that it provides a high standard of care and we’d like to congratulate it on being a top home care group! It is a huge achievement to be named as one of the Top 20 home care groups in the UK.”

“Our reviews provide a crucial insight into the quality and kind of care given by providers and are a vital source of information for those looking for care at home.”