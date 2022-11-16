Harrogate home care company celebrates success at Great British Care Awards

Seven members of staff were finalists in a range of categories, with Christine Middleton winning the Dignity in Care Award.

Christine attended a ceremony at the Royal Armouries in Leeds with colleagues Philip Standen who was a finalist in the Putting People First category, Amy Scott who was up for the Dementia Carer Award, Nichola Noble for the Care Assessor/Care Planner Award, Rebecca Cooper and Monica Tavares for the Home Care Team Award and Anita Vinczeller for the Ancillary Worker Award.

Samantha Harrison, Continued Care’s Director, said: “Christine is a worthy winner of this award.

"She is exceptionally kind and person-centred and has worked in care for a long time.

"We are so proud of her and of all our staff who were nominated, they are all winners in my eyes because they were put forward by the people they care for and work with.”

Christine joins a long list of winners from Continued Care to pick up a Great British Care Award over the years.

The awards evening was one of a series of Great British Care Awards regional events held throughout the United Kingdom to celebrate excellence in the social care sector.

Samantha added: “The Great British Care Awards are fantastic recognition of the hard work and dedication of everyone in the care sector.